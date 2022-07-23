Introduction to Integers explains that integers are the set of numbers that includes negative numbers, 0, and positive whole numbers. Positive numbers are greater than 0 and lie to the right of 0 on a number line, while negative numbers are less than 0 and lie to the left of 0. This helps represent real situations such as values below zero, below sea level, money owed, or amounts that increase through a deposit.

A key skill with integers is comparing them using inequality symbols, < and >. On a number line, numbers to the left are less than, and numbers to the right are greater than. This makes it easier to compare positive and negative integers and to see that all negative numbers are less than 0, while positive numbers are greater than 0. You should also be able to read and write inequality statements correctly and graph integers by locating their positions on the number line.