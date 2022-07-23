Bar Graphs are used to read, analyze, and interpret data by comparing values with rectangular bars. A bar graph includes a title, labeled axes, and a consistent scale. In a vertical bar graph, the height of each bar shows the data value. In a horizontal bar graph, the length of each bar shows the data value. In both forms, the bars make it easy to compare categories and identify the greatest or least amount.

To read a bar graph, match a category on one axis with the numerical values on the other axis, then use the bar to determine the value, sometimes approximately when the bar falls between marks. To construct a bar graph from a table, first label the categories and the numerical axis, then choose an equal-interval scale that fits the range of the data. Selecting an appropriate scale is important, because it helps represent all values clearly and makes comparison accurate.