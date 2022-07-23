- 1. Whole Numbers1h 54m
- 2. Integers1h 7m
- 3. Solving Equations and Problem Solving1h 42m
- 4. Fractions1h 29m
- 5. Decimals1h 20m
- 6. Ratio, Proportion, and Triangle Applications1h 7m
- 7. Percent52m
- 8. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics1h 58m
- 9. Geometry49m
- 10. Measurement58m
- 11. Exponents and Polynomials3h 46m
- Review: Evaluating Exponents29m
- The Product Rule10m
- Intro to the Power Rules18m
- The Power of a Quotient Rule18m
- Negative Exponents28m
- The Quotient Rule13m
- Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules6m
- Intro to Polynomials21m
- Adding and Subtracting Polynomials20m
- Multiplying Polynomials33m
- Factoring by Greatest Common Factor26m
Bar Graphs: Videos & Practice Problems
Bar Graphs are used to read, analyze, and interpret data by comparing values with rectangular bars. A bar graph includes a title, labeled axes, and a consistent scale. In a vertical bar graph, the height of each bar shows the data value. In a horizontal bar graph, the length of each bar shows the data value. In both forms, the bars make it easy to compare categories and identify the greatest or least amount.
To read a bar graph, match a category on one axis with the numerical values on the other axis, then use the bar to determine the value, sometimes approximately when the bar falls between marks. To construct a bar graph from a table, first label the categories and the numerical axis, then choose an equal-interval scale that fits the range of the data. Selecting an appropriate scale is important, because it helps represent all values clearly and makes comparison accurate.
Bar Graphs
The horizontal bar graph below shows the population (in thousands) of six fictional cities. What city has the largest population?
Dunhaven
Cedar Falls
Brighton
Ashford
The horizontal bar graph below shows the population (in thousands) of six fictional cities. What is approximate population of Dunhaven?
The horizontal bar graph below shows the population (in thousands) of six fictional cities. Estimate how many more people live in Cedar Falls than Brighton.