Ratios and Rates focus on comparing two quantities. A ratio can be written in words, as a fraction, or with a colon, and the order matters because it changes the meaning. When ratios are written as fractions, they should be simplified and written with whole numbers in the numerator and denominator. If the quantities have the same units, those units can cancel when simplifying; mixed numbers and decimals may need to be rewritten first so the ratio is in simplest form.

A rate is a ratio that compares quantities with different units, such as distance and time or cost and ounces. Because the units are different, they do not cancel. A unit rate is a rate with a denominator of 1, found by dividing the numerator by the denominator, shown by \(\\,\frac{a}{b}\\,\) becoming a value per 1 unit. A unit price is a unit rate involving money. Words like per, for, in, and on often signal a rates problem.