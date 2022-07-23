- 1. Whole Numbers1h 54m
- 2. Integers1h 7m
- 3. Solving Equations and Problem Solving Coming soon
- 4. Fractions1h 29m
- 5. Decimals1h 20m
- 6. Ratio, Proportion, and Triangle Applications1h 7m
- 7. Percent52m
- 8. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics Coming soon
- 9. Geometry49m
- 10. Measurement58m
- 11. Exponents and Polynomials3h 46m
- Review: Evaluating Exponents29m
- The Product Rule10m
- Intro to the Power Rules18m
- The Power of a Quotient Rule18m
- Negative Exponents28m
- The Quotient Rule13m
- Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules6m
- Intro to Polynomials21m
- Adding and Subtracting Polynomials20m
- Multiplying Polynomials33m
- Factoring by Greatest Common Factor26m
Ratios and Rates: Videos & Practice Problems
Ratios and Rates focus on comparing two quantities. A ratio can be written in words, as a fraction, or with a colon, and the order matters because it changes the meaning. When ratios are written as fractions, they should be simplified and written with whole numbers in the numerator and denominator. If the quantities have the same units, those units can cancel when simplifying; mixed numbers and decimals may need to be rewritten first so the ratio is in simplest form.
A rate is a ratio that compares quantities with different units, such as distance and time or cost and ounces. Because the units are different, they do not cancel. A unit rate is a rate with a denominator of 1, found by dividing the numerator by the denominator, shown by \(\\,\frac{a}{b}\\,\) becoming a value per 1 unit. A unit price is a unit rate involving money. Words like per, for, in, and on often signal a rates problem.
Ratios
Express each ratio as a fraction in its simplest form.
Express each ratio as a fraction in its simplest form.
Express each ratio as a fraction in its simplest form.
to
Express each ratio as a fraction in its simplest form.
meters to meters
Express each ratio as a fraction in its simplest form.
bags to bags.
Ratios Example 1
Ratios Example 2
Rates
Express each rate as a fraction and simplify.
cups of flour for every cups of sugar
Express each rate as a fraction and simplify.
grams per milliliters
Express each rate as a unit rate.
miles in hours
Express each rate as a unit rate.
pounds of apples for
Rates Example 3
Here's what students ask on this topic:
A ratio compares two quantities and can have the same or different units, or even no units at all. It is often written in words, as a fraction, or with a colon, and the order of the quantities matters. For example, the ratio of 9 women to 11 men can be written as 9:11 or . A rate, on the other hand, is a specific type of ratio that compares two quantities with different units, such as miles per hour or dollars per week. Unlike ratios, the units in rates do not cancel out. For example, 420 miles in 8 hours is a rate and can be written as . Understanding this distinction helps in solving problems involving comparisons of quantities with or without different units.
To simplify a ratio involving mixed numbers, first convert the mixed numbers into improper fractions. For example, if the ratio is 3 1/3 to 4 1/6, convert 3 1/3 to and 4 1/6 to . Then, write the ratio as a fraction dividing the first by the second: . Next, multiply by the reciprocal of the denominator fraction: . Simplify common factors before multiplying. For instance, 6 and 3 share a factor of 3, and 10 and 25 share a factor of 5. After simplification, multiply the numerators and denominators to get the simplest form of the ratio. This process ensures the ratio is expressed with whole numbers in simplest form.
To find a unit rate from a given rate, divide the numerator by the denominator so that the denominator becomes 1. For example, if a person earns \(3600 in 6 weeks, the rate is . To find the unit rate (dollars per week), divide 3600 by 6: . So, the unit rate is \)600 per week, written as . This method applies to any rate where you want to express the quantity per one unit of the second quantity, such as miles per hour or price per ounce.
The order of quantities in a ratio matters because it indicates which quantity is being compared to which. For example, the ratio of women to men in a class with 9 women and 11 men is written as 9:11 or . If you reverse the order to men to women, it becomes 11:9 or , which is a different ratio. This difference affects the interpretation and calculation of the ratio. Therefore, always pay attention to the order to accurately represent the relationship between the two quantities.
To calculate the unit price, which is a type of unit rate, divide the total price by the total quantity. For example, if a jar of salsa costs \(4.32 for 16 ounces, write the rate as . Then divide 4.32 by 16 using long division or a calculator. The result is \)0.27 per ounce, written as . This unit price helps compare costs across different quantities and is useful for making informed purchasing decisions.