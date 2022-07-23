Table of contents
- 1. Whole Numbers1h 54m
- 2. Integers1h 7m
- 3. Solving Equations and Problem Solving Coming soon
- 4. Fractions1h 29m
- 5. Decimals1h 20m
- 6. Ratio, Proportion, and Triangle Applications1h 7m
- 7. Percent52m
- 8. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics Coming soon
- 9. Geometry49m
- 10. Measurement58m
- 11. Exponents and Polynomials3h 46m
- Review: Evaluating Exponents29m
- The Product Rule10m
- Intro to the Power Rules18m
- The Power of a Quotient Rule18m
- Negative Exponents28m
- The Quotient Rule13m
- Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules6m
- Intro to Polynomials21m
- Adding and Subtracting Polynomials20m
- Multiplying Polynomials33m
- Factoring by Greatest Common Factor26m
5. Decimals
Rounding Decimals
5. Decimals
Rounding Decimals: Videos & Practice Problems
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Concept
Rounding Decimals
Video duration:5m
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Follow along with each video using our printable worksheets
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Problem
Round to the nearest hundredth.
A
B
C
D
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0
Problem
Round to the nearest thousandth.
A
B
C
D
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0
Problem
Round to the nearest tenth.
A
B
C
D
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Example
Rounding Decimals Example 1
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
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Problem
Round the price below to the nearest cent.
\$48.476
A
\$48.48
B
\$48.47
C
\$48.50
D
\$48.476
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Problem
Round the price below to the nearest dollar.
\$1,296.51
A
\$1,296
B
\$1,296.50
C
\$1,297
D
\$1,300
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