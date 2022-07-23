- 1. Whole Numbers1h 54m
- 2. Integers1h 7m
- 3. Solving Equations and Problem Solving Coming soon
- 4. Fractions1h 29m
- 5. Decimals1h 20m
- 6. Ratio, Proportion, and Triangle Applications1h 7m
- 7. Percent52m
- 8. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics Coming soon
- 9. Geometry49m
- 10. Measurement58m
- 11. Exponents and Polynomials3h 46m
- Review: Evaluating Exponents29m
- The Product Rule10m
- Intro to the Power Rules18m
- The Power of a Quotient Rule18m
- Negative Exponents28m
- The Quotient Rule13m
- Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules6m
- Intro to Polynomials21m
- Adding and Subtracting Polynomials20m
- Multiplying Polynomials33m
- Factoring by Greatest Common Factor26m
Metric Units of Length: Videos & Practice Problems
Metric Units of Length are based on the metric system, a decimal system built from the basic unit, the meter (m). Common metric length units include kilometer (km), hectometer (hm), decameter (dam), meter (m), decimeter (dm), centimeter (cm), and millimeter (mm). These units scale by powers of ten, so moving to larger units means dividing by 10 each step, while moving to smaller units means multiplying by 10 each step.
Key relationships include \(1\text{ km}=1000\text{ m}\) , \(1\text{ cm}=0.01\text{ m}\) , and \(1\text{ mm}=0.001\text{ m}\) . Converting between metric units can be done with unit fractions or a prefix line by moving the decimal point left for smaller-to-larger units and right for larger-to-smaller units.
When working with measurements, addition and subtraction require like units first, so values must be converted to the same unit before combining. Multiplication or division by a number keeps the same unit. Estimating reasonable units is also important, since small objects are often measured in millimeters or centimeters, while longer distances are commonly measured in meters or kilometers.
Intro to the Metric System
Intro to the Metric System Example 1
Select the most reasonable metric unit for the given object.
A pencil is about 18 ___ long.
mm
cm
m
km
Select the most reasonable metric unit for the given object.
A soccer field is about 100 ___ long.
mm
cm
m
km
Select the most reasonable metric unit for the given object.
A grain of rice is about 7 ___ long.
mm
cm
m
km
Conversions: Metric Length
Fill in the blank to convert as indicated.
4500 mm = _____ m
Fill in the blank to convert as indicated.
650 m = ______ dam
Fill in the blank to convert as indicated.
7300 cm = ________ mm
Fill in the blank to convert as indicated.
65 hm = _________ dm
Conversions: Metric Length Example 2
Conversions: Metric Length Example 3
Operations: Metric Length
Perform the indicated operation.
Perform the indicated operation.
Perform the indicated operation.
Perform the indicated operation.
Operations: Metric Length Example 4
Here's what students ask on this topic:
The basic unit of length in the metric system is the meter (m). Other units are derived from the meter using prefixes that represent powers of ten. For example, a kilometer (km) is 1000 meters, a hectometer (hm) is 100 meters, and a decameter (dam) is 10 meters. On the smaller side, a decimeter (dm) is 0.1 meters, a centimeter (cm) is 0.01 meters, and a millimeter (mm) is 0.001 meters. These relationships are based on multiplying or dividing by 10, making conversions straightforward. The metric system’s decimal nature allows easy scaling up or down by moving the decimal point, which is why it is widely used in science and everyday measurements worldwide.
To convert between metric units of length, you can use the prefix line method or unit fractions. The prefix line orders units from largest to smallest: kilometer (km), hectometer (hm), decameter (dam), meter (m), decimeter (dm), centimeter (cm), and millimeter (mm). To convert, count how many steps you move between units. Moving from a smaller to a larger unit means moving the decimal point to the left; moving from a larger to a smaller unit means moving it to the right. For example, converting 250 meters to kilometers involves moving the decimal three places left, resulting in 0.25 km. This method works because the metric system is base 10, making conversions as simple as shifting the decimal point.
The mnemonic to remember the order of metric prefixes is "King Henry Doesn't Usually Drink Chocolate Milk." Each first letter corresponds to a prefix: K for kilo (1000), H for hecto (100), D for deka (10), U for unit (meter), D for deci (0.1), C for centi (0.01), and M for milli (0.001). This helps you recall the sequence of units from largest to smallest and is useful when converting between metric units by indicating how many decimal places to move.
When adding or subtracting metric units of length, you must first convert all measurements to the same unit. Unlike US customary units, metric units are not expressed as mixed units, which simplifies calculations. For example, to subtract 560 meters from 2.5 kilometers, convert 2.5 km to meters by moving the decimal three places right, giving 2500 meters. Then subtract: 2500 m - 560 m = 1940 m. Similarly, to add 1.6 meters and 12 centimeters, convert 12 cm to meters by moving the decimal two places left, resulting in 0.12 m. Then add: 1.6 m + 0.12 m = 1.72 m. Always ensure units match before performing operations.
The metric system is preferred in science because it is decimal-based, making calculations and conversions straightforward. Its units scale by powers of ten, so converting between units involves simply moving the decimal point, which reduces errors and simplifies computations. Additionally, the metric system is standardized and used worldwide, facilitating clear communication and consistency in measurements. The use of a single base unit, the meter, with prefixes for multiples and submultiples, allows for precise and flexible measurement of length across a wide range of scales.