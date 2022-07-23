Metric Units of Length are based on the metric system, a decimal system built from the basic unit, the meter (m). Common metric length units include kilometer (km), hectometer (hm), decameter (dam), meter (m), decimeter (dm), centimeter (cm), and millimeter (mm). These units scale by powers of ten, so moving to larger units means dividing by 10 each step, while moving to smaller units means multiplying by 10 each step.

Key relationships include \(1\text{ km}=1000\text{ m}\) , \(1\text{ cm}=0.01\text{ m}\) , and \(1\text{ mm}=0.001\text{ m}\) . Converting between metric units can be done with unit fractions or a prefix line by moving the decimal point left for smaller-to-larger units and right for larger-to-smaller units.

When working with measurements, addition and subtraction require like units first, so values must be converted to the same unit before combining. Multiplication or division by a number keeps the same unit. Estimating reasonable units is also important, since small objects are often measured in millimeters or centimeters, while longer distances are commonly measured in meters or kilometers.