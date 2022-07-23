Dividing Integers uses the same sign rules as multiplying integers because multiplication and division are closely related. When dividing integers with the same sign, the quotient is positive. When dividing integers with different signs, the quotient is negative. A helpful way to work is to divide the absolute values first, then decide the sign from the sign rules.

Key division terms include dividend, divisor, and quotient. You can check whether a division result is correct by using the related multiplication fact: \(q \times d = n\) . Standard whole-number division ideas still apply to integers: division is done from left to right, dividing by \(1\) keeps the number the same, dividing by \(-1\) changes the sign, and \(0\) divided by a nonzero integer is \(0\).

A number can also be written in an algebraic expression as \(\frac{x}{-16}\) . However, division by \(0\) is undefined, so any expression with a zero divisor has no value.