- 1. Whole Numbers1h 54m
- 2. Integers1h 7m
- 3. Solving Equations and Problem Solving Coming soon
- 4. Fractions1h 29m
- 5. Decimals1h 20m
- 6. Ratio, Proportion, and Triangle Applications1h 7m
- 7. Percent52m
- 8. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics Coming soon
- 9. Geometry49m
- 10. Measurement58m
- 11. Exponents and Polynomials3h 46m
- Review: Evaluating Exponents29m
- The Product Rule10m
- Intro to the Power Rules18m
- The Power of a Quotient Rule18m
- Negative Exponents28m
- The Quotient Rule13m
- Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules6m
- Intro to Polynomials21m
- Adding and Subtracting Polynomials20m
- Multiplying Polynomials33m
- Factoring by Greatest Common Factor26m
US Units of Length: Videos & Practice Problems
US Units of Length focuses on converting and operating with inches, feet, yards, and miles. The key equivalent measures are \(12\text{ in}=1\text{ ft}\) , \(3\text{ ft}=1\text{ yd}\) , \(5280\text{ ft}=1\text{ mi}\) , and \(1760\text{ yd}=1\text{ mi}\) . Conversions are done with a unit fraction, also called a conversion factor, placing the new unit in the numerator and the original unit in the denominator so units cancel correctly.
Mixed units such as feet and inches or yards and feet can be written as a single unit or kept in combined form when appropriate. For addition and subtraction, measurements must have like units, so combine matching units first and convert at the end if needed. When subtracting mixed units, borrow by changing the larger unit into the smaller unit. For multiplication or division by a constant, operate on each unit, then convert any extra smaller units into larger units when possible.
Conversions: US Length
Fill in the blank to convert as indicated.
__ mi
Fill in the blank to convert as indicated.
__ yd
Conversions: US Length Example 1
Conversions: US Length Example 2
Conversions: US Length Example 3
Conversions: US Length Example 4
Conversions: US Length Example 5
Operations: US Length
Perform the indicated operation.
5 yd 2 ft + 7 ft 1 ft
Perform the indicated operation.
Perform the indicated operation.
Perform the indicated operation.