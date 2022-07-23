US Units of Length focuses on converting and operating with inches, feet, yards, and miles. The key equivalent measures are \(12\text{ in}=1\text{ ft}\) , \(3\text{ ft}=1\text{ yd}\) , \(5280\text{ ft}=1\text{ mi}\) , and \(1760\text{ yd}=1\text{ mi}\) . Conversions are done with a unit fraction, also called a conversion factor, placing the new unit in the numerator and the original unit in the denominator so units cancel correctly.

Mixed units such as feet and inches or yards and feet can be written as a single unit or kept in combined form when appropriate. For addition and subtraction, measurements must have like units, so combine matching units first and convert at the end if needed. When subtracting mixed units, borrow by changing the larger unit into the smaller unit. For multiplication or division by a constant, operate on each unit, then convert any extra smaller units into larger units when possible.