Dividing Whole Numbers means separating a total into equal groups or finding how many equal groups can be made. Division can be understood as sharing or as repeated subtraction, and both ideas lead to the same quotient, which is the answer. In a division expression, the dividend is the number being divided and the divisor is the number that does the dividing. These parts can be identified in standard division notation, a fraction bar, or a division bar.

Division is closely connected to multiplication because the two operations undo each other. A division problem can be rewritten as a multiplication question, such as \(a \div b = q\) , meaning the divisor times the quotient gives the dividend. Important division properties include \(a \div a = 1\) for nonzero \(a\) , \(a \div 1 = a\) , \(0 \div a = 0\) for nonzero \(a\) , and \(a \div 0\) is undefined .