- 1. Whole Numbers1h 54m
- 2. Integers1h 7m
- 3. Solving Equations and Problem Solving Coming soon
- 4. Fractions1h 29m
- 5. Decimals1h 20m
- 6. Ratio, Proportion, and Triangle Applications1h 7m
- 7. Percent52m
- 8. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics Coming soon
- 9. Geometry49m
- 10. Measurement58m
- 11. Exponents and Polynomials3h 46m
- Review: Evaluating Exponents29m
- The Product Rule10m
- Intro to the Power Rules18m
- The Power of a Quotient Rule18m
- Negative Exponents28m
- The Quotient Rule13m
- Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules6m
- Intro to Polynomials21m
- Adding and Subtracting Polynomials20m
- Multiplying Polynomials33m
- Factoring by Greatest Common Factor26m
Dividing Whole Numbers: Videos & Practice Problems
Dividing Whole Numbers means separating a total into equal groups or finding how many equal groups can be made. Division can be understood as sharing or as repeated subtraction, and both ideas lead to the same quotient, which is the answer. In a division expression, the dividend is the number being divided and the divisor is the number that does the dividing. These parts can be identified in standard division notation, a fraction bar, or a division bar.
Division is closely connected to multiplication because the two operations undo each other. A division problem can be rewritten as a multiplication question, such as \(a \div b = q\) , meaning the divisor times the quotient gives the dividend. Important division properties include \(a \div a = 1\) for nonzero \(a\) , \(a \div 1 = a\) , \(0 \div a = 0\) for nonzero \(a\) , and \(a \div 0\) is undefined .
Solving Division Problems
Identify the divisor, dividend, and quotient for each problem below.
Divisor = 2; Dividend = 16; Quotient = 32
Divisor = 32; Dividend = 16; Quotient = 2
Divisor = 2; Dividend = 32; Quotient = 16
Divisor = 32; Dividend = 2; Quotient = 16
Identify the divisor, dividend, and quotient for each problem below.
Divisor = 10; Dividend = 30; Quotient = 3
Divisor = 3; Dividend = 30; Quotient = 10
Divisor = 30; Dividend = 10; Quotient = 3
Divisor = 30; Dividend = 3; Quotient = 10
Identify the divisor, dividend, and quotient for each problem below.
Divisor = 7; Dividend = 45; Quotient = 5
Divisor = 5; Dividend = 45; Quotient = 7
Divisor = 7; Dividend = 5; Quotient = 45
Divisor = 5; Dividend = 7; Quotient = 45
Find the quotient.
Find the quotient.
Solving Division Problems Example 1
Properties of Division
Find the quotient.
Undefined
Find the quotient.
Undefined