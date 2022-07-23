Table of contents
- 1. Whole Numbers1h 54m
- 2. Integers1h 7m
- 3. Solving Equations and Problem Solving Coming soon
- 4. Fractions1h 29m
- 5. Decimals1h 20m
- 6. Ratio, Proportion, and Triangle Applications1h 7m
- 7. Percent52m
- 8. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics Coming soon
- 9. Geometry49m
- 10. Measurement58m
- 11. Exponents and Polynomials3h 46m
- Review: Evaluating Exponents29m
- The Product Rule10m
- Intro to the Power Rules18m
- The Power of a Quotient Rule18m
- Negative Exponents28m
- The Quotient Rule13m
- Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules6m
- Intro to Polynomials21m
- Adding and Subtracting Polynomials20m
- Multiplying Polynomials33m
- Factoring by Greatest Common Factor26m
5. Decimals
Adding And Subtracting Decimals
5. Decimals
Adding And Subtracting Decimals: Videos & Practice Problems
0
Concept
Adding Decimals
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
Study Smarter with Worksheets.
Follow along with each video using our printable worksheets
0
Problem
Add, then estimate to see if your answer is reasonable.
A
B
C
D
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0
Problem
Add, then estimate to see if your answer is reasonable.
A
B
C
D
0 Comments for
0
Example
Adding Decimals Example 1
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
0
Example
Adding Decimals Example 2
Video duration:2m
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0
Problem
If and complete the operation below:
A
B
C
D
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0
Problem
If and complete the operation below:
A
B
C
D
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0
Concept
Subtracting Decimals
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
0
Example
Subtracting Decimals Example 3
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
0
Problem
Subtract, then estimate to see if your answer is reasonable.
A
B
C
D
0 Comments for
0
Problem
Subtract, then estimate to see if your answer is reasonable.
A
B
C
D
0 Comments for
0
Problem
Add, then estimate to see if your answer is reasonable.
A
B
C
D
0 Comments for
0
Problem
Is a solution to the following equation?
A
Solution
B
Not a solution
C
Cannot be determined
0 Comments for
0
Problem
Is a solution to the following equation?
A
Solution
B
Not a solution
C
Cannot be determined
0 Comments for
0
Example
Subtracting Decimals Example 4
Video duration:3m
Play a video: