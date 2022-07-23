Multiplying Integers keeps the usual rules of multiplication, but the key idea is the sign of each factor and the sign of the final product. Multiplication may be written with \\( \times \\), a dot, or parentheses, and it can be viewed as repeated addition when that idea makes sense. The main sign rules are: same signs give a positive product, and opposite signs give a negative product.

For more than two integers, the signs of all factors determine the result. Because multiplication is commutative and associative, factors can be multiplied in any order, though working left to right is often simplest. An even number of negative integers gives a positive product, while an odd number of negative integers gives a negative product. Multiplying by \\(-1\\) flips the sign , and any product with \\(0\\) equals \\(0\\) .