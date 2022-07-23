- 1. Whole Numbers1h 54m
- 2. Integers1h 7m
- 3. Solving Equations and Problem Solving Coming soon
- 4. Fractions1h 29m
- 5. Decimals1h 20m
- 6. Ratio, Proportion, and Triangle Applications1h 7m
- 7. Percent52m
- 8. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics Coming soon
- 9. Geometry49m
- 10. Measurement58m
- 11. Exponents and Polynomials3h 46m
- Review: Evaluating Exponents29m
- The Product Rule10m
- Intro to the Power Rules18m
- The Power of a Quotient Rule18m
- Negative Exponents28m
- The Quotient Rule13m
- Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules6m
- Intro to Polynomials21m
- Adding and Subtracting Polynomials20m
- Multiplying Polynomials33m
- Factoring by Greatest Common Factor26m
Multiplying Integers: Videos & Practice Problems
Multiplying Integers keeps the usual rules of multiplication, but the key idea is the sign of each factor and the sign of the final product. Multiplication may be written with \\( \times \\), a dot, or parentheses, and it can be viewed as repeated addition when that idea makes sense. The main sign rules are: same signs give a positive product, and opposite signs give a negative product.
For more than two integers, the signs of all factors determine the result. Because multiplication is commutative and associative, factors can be multiplied in any order, though working left to right is often simplest. An even number of negative integers gives a positive product, while an odd number of negative integers gives a negative product. Multiplying by \\(-1\\) flips the sign , and any product with \\(0\\) equals \\(0\\) .
Multiplying Two Integers
Find the product.
(A)
Find the product.
(B)
Find the product.
(C)
Write the phrase as a mathematical expression, then simplify.
(A) times
Write the phrase as a mathematical expression, then simplify.
(B) The product of and
A submarine descends 85 ft every minute for 4 minutes. What is its change in elevation?
Multiplying More Than Two Integers
Multiply the following.
Multiply the following.
Multiply the following.
Multiply the following.
Multiply the following.
Multiplying More Than Two Integers Example 1
Here's what students ask on this topic:
When multiplying two integers that have the same sign, the product is always positive. This means if you multiply a positive integer by another positive integer, the result is positive. Similarly, if you multiply a negative integer by another negative integer, the product is also positive. For example, and . This rule is important because it helps us understand how the signs affect the final product when multiplying integers.
When multiplying more than two integers, the sign of the product depends on the number of negative factors. If there is an even number of negative integers, the product is positive. If there is an odd number of negative integers, the product is negative. For example, multiplying results in a positive product because there are two negative factors (an even number). Conversely, multiplying results in a negative product because there are three negative factors (an odd number). This pattern helps simplify the process of determining the sign without multiplying each step individually.
Multiplying a negative integer by a positive integer results in a negative product because the signs are different. The rule states that when the signs of the two factors are opposite, the product is negative. For example, . This happens because multiplication can be thought of as repeated addition, and adding a negative number multiple times results in a negative sum. This rule is consistent regardless of the order of multiplication due to the commutative property, so as well.
Multiplication can be viewed as repeated addition when dealing with positive integers, where multiplying means adding 6 three times: . When negative integers are involved, this idea still applies if the multiplier is positive. For example, can be seen as adding three times: . However, when the multiplier is negative, repeated addition is less intuitive, and patterns or sign rules are used instead to determine the product.
When you multiply any integer by zero, the product is always zero. This is because zero times any number means you have zero groups of that number, which results in nothing. For example, and . This rule is fundamental in multiplication and applies regardless of the signs of the integers involved.