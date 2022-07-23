The Circle is measured using the radius, diameter, circumference, and area. The radius is the distance from the center to the edge, and the diameter is the distance across the circle through the center. These are related by \(d=2r\) , so the diameter is twice the radius and the radius is half the diameter.

The distance around a circle is its circumference, not its perimeter. The key formulas are \(C=\pi d\) and \(C=2\pi r\) . The constant pi describes the relationship between circumference and diameter and is often approximated by 3.14 or \(\frac{22}{7}\).

The area inside a circle is found with \(A=\pi r^2\) . This formula comes from rearranging circle wedges into a shape like a parallelogram, where the base is \(\pi r\) and the height is \(r\). Area is written in square units.