- 1. Whole Numbers1h 54m
- 2. Integers1h 7m
- 3. Solving Equations and Problem Solving1h 42m
- 4. Fractions1h 29m
- 5. Decimals1h 20m
- 6. Ratio, Proportion, and Triangle Applications1h 7m
- 7. Percent52m
- 8. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics1h 58m
- 9. Geometry49m
- 10. Measurement58m
- 11. Exponents and Polynomials3h 46m
- Review: Evaluating Exponents29m
- The Product Rule10m
- Intro to the Power Rules18m
- The Power of a Quotient Rule18m
- Negative Exponents28m
- The Quotient Rule13m
- Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules6m
- Intro to Polynomials21m
- Adding and Subtracting Polynomials20m
- Multiplying Polynomials33m
- Factoring by Greatest Common Factor26m
Tables: Videos & Practice Problems
Tables are a common way to organize data so information is easier to read and compare. A table is made of columns, which list different categories of information, rows, which show all the details for one specific entry, and cells, the individual boxes where a single piece of information appears.
To interpret a table, first identify which column contains the category you need, then locate the matching row and read across to find the related value. Tables can be used to answer questions, compare values, and find specific details such as names, categories, scores, or totals. They can also help organize information from words into a clear structure by placing each item into the correct row and column.
Tables are useful for analyzing organized information, including finding totals within a column and comparing amounts across rows. Understanding how rows, columns, and cells work together makes it easier to read information accurately and construct tables from given data.
Intro To Tables
Based on the table below, which grade level borrowed science textbooks?
Grade 3
Grade 4
Grade 6
Grade 8
Based on the table below, how many story books were borrowed?
Based on the table below, which book category was borrowed by grade 6?
Storybooks
Mystery
Biography
History