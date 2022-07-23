Introduction To Decimals explains how decimals represent part of a whole, much like fractions, using the place value system based on powers of 10. Digits to the left of the decimal point name whole-number places such as ones, tens, and hundreds, while digits to the right name fractional places such as tenths, hundredths, and thousandths. A decimal like \(0.3=\frac{3}{10}\)

Decimals can be read and written in words by separating the whole-number part from the decimal part, and reading the decimal point as “and.” The name of the last digit’s place value determines how the decimal part is named. Decimals can also be written as a fraction or mixed number by using the digits to the right of the decimal as the numerator and a denominator determined by the last digit’s place value. If there is a nonzero whole-number part, the result is a mixed number; if not, it is a fraction, and it may be simplified.