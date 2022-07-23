- 1. Whole Numbers1h 54m
- 2. Integers1h 7m
- 3. Solving Equations and Problem Solving Coming soon
- 4. Fractions1h 29m
- 5. Decimals1h 20m
- 6. Ratio, Proportion, and Triangle Applications1h 7m
- 7. Percent52m
- 8. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics Coming soon
- 9. Geometry49m
- 10. Measurement58m
- 11. Exponents and Polynomials3h 46m
- Review: Evaluating Exponents29m
- The Product Rule10m
- Intro to the Power Rules18m
- The Power of a Quotient Rule18m
- Negative Exponents28m
- The Quotient Rule13m
- Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules6m
- Intro to Polynomials21m
- Adding and Subtracting Polynomials20m
- Multiplying Polynomials33m
- Factoring by Greatest Common Factor26m
Introduction To Decimals: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction To Decimals explains how decimals represent part of a whole, much like fractions, using the place value system based on powers of 10. Digits to the left of the decimal point name whole-number places such as ones, tens, and hundreds, while digits to the right name fractional places such as tenths, hundredths, and thousandths. A decimal like \(0.3=\frac{3}{10}\)
Decimals can be read and written in words by separating the whole-number part from the decimal part, and reading the decimal point as “and.” The name of the last digit’s place value determines how the decimal part is named. Decimals can also be written as a fraction or mixed number by using the digits to the right of the decimal as the numerator and a denominator determined by the last digit’s place value. If there is a nonzero whole-number part, the result is a mixed number; if not, it is a fraction, and it may be simplified.
Introduction To Decimals
Introduction To Decimals Example 1
Write the decimal number below in words:
Five and sixty-four tenths
Five hundred sixty-four thousandths
Five and sixty-four hundredths
Five point six four
Write the decimal number below in words:
One hundred sixty-two and nine thousandths
One hundred sixty-two and nine hundredths
One hundred sixty-two point zero nine
One hundred sixty-two and nine tenths
Write the decimal in standard form.
Two and four tenths
Write the decimal in standard form.
Seven and eight hundredths
Write the decimal in standard form.
Negative eight hundred five and six hundred twenty-five thousandths
Decimals As Fractions
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number without simplifying.
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number without simplifying.
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number without simplifying.
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number without simplifying.
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number in its simplest form.
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number in its simplest form.
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number in its simplest form.