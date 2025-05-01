A meteorological station recorded the total rainfall for the first six months of the year, as shown in the line graph below. How much rainfall was recorded in March?
- 1. Whole Numbers1h 54m
- 2. Integers1h 7m
- 3. Solving Equations and Problem Solving1h 42m
- 4. Fractions1h 29m
- 5. Decimals1h 20m
- 6. Ratio, Proportion, and Triangle Applications1h 7m
- 7. Percent52m
- 8. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics1h 58m
- 9. Geometry49m
- 10. Measurement58m
- 11. Exponents and Polynomials3h 46m
- Review: Evaluating Exponents29m
- The Product Rule10m
- Intro to the Power Rules18m
- The Power of a Quotient Rule18m
- Negative Exponents28m
- The Quotient Rule13m
- Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules6m
- Intro to Polynomials21m
- Adding and Subtracting Polynomials20m
- Multiplying Polynomials33m
- Factoring by Greatest Common Factor26m
A meteorological station recorded the total rainfall for the first six months of the year, as shown in the line graph below. Estimate the total rainfall for January and February.
A meteorological station recorded the total rainfall for the first six months of the year, as shown in the line graph below. Approximately how many more mm of rainfall were recorded in April than February?
A meteorological station recorded the total rainfall for the first six months of the year, as shown in the line graph below. Approximately how many less mm of rainfall were recorded in May than June?
The graph below compares the monthly sales of two bookstores during the first four months of the year. How much greater were Maple Books' sales than River Books' sales in April?