Prealgebra
Improve your experience by picking them
mm
cm
m
km
Master Conversions: Metric Length Example 3 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Perform the indicated operation.
2.4m×62.4 m × 6
13.2cm÷413.2\(\operatorname{\mathrm{cm}\)}\(\div\)4
Select the most reasonable metric unit for the given object.
A pencil is about 18 ___ long.
A soccer field is about 100 ___ long.
Fill in the blank to convert as indicated.
4500 mm = _____ m
650 m = ______ dam
7300 cm = ________ mm
65 hm = _________ dm