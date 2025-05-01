Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number in its simplest form.
One hundred sixty-two and nine thousandths
One hundred sixty-two and nine hundredths
One hundred sixty-two point zero nine
One hundred sixty-two and nine tenths
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number in its simplest form.
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number in its simplest form.
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number in its simplest form.
Write the decimal in standard form.
Negative eight hundred five and six hundred twenty-five thousandths