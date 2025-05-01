Prealgebra
Improve your experience by picking them
25cm25\(\operatorname{\mathrm{cm}\)}
30.4cm30.4\(\operatorname{\mathrm{cm}\)}
304cm304\(\operatorname{\mathrm{cm}\)}
307cm307\(\operatorname{\mathrm{cm}\)}
Master Conversions: Metric Length Example 3 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Fill in the blank to convert as indicated.
650 m = ______ dam
7300 cm = ________ mm
65 hm = _________ dm
Perform the indicated operation.
2km+450m2 km + 450 m
2.4m×62.4 m × 6
13.2cm÷413.2\(\operatorname{\mathrm{cm}\)}\(\div\)4
Select the most reasonable metric unit for the given object.
A pencil is about 18 ___ long.
A soccer field is about 100 ___ long.