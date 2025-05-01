Multiple Choice
Write the decimal in standard form.
Negative eight hundred five and six hundred twenty-five thousandths
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Write the decimal in standard form.
Negative eight hundred five and six hundred twenty-five thousandths
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number without simplifying.
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number without simplifying.
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number without simplifying.
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number in its simplest form.
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number in its simplest form.
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number in its simplest form.