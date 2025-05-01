Multiple Choice
The Sapir-Whorf hypothesis posits that...
Mores differ across cultures and societies.
Symbols tend to have universal meaning.
Symbols can have different meanings across cultures.
Language is innate among humans.
The United States frequently emphasizes its history as a nation bult by immigrants and celebrates its identity as a multicultural "melting pot." A the same time, some presidential administrations have supported immigration policies that emphasize exclusion and the punitive treatment of immigrants. This is an example of: