The United States frequently emphasizes its history as a nation bult by immigrants and celebrates its identity as a multicultural "melting pot." A the same time, some presidential administrations have supported immigration policies that emphasize exclusion and the punitive treatment of immigrants. This is an example of:
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology1h 8m
- 3. Culture44m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction49m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course46m
- 6. Groups and Organizations35m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control43m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family20m
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics21m
- 17. Work and Economy13m
- 18. Health and Medicine28m
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment20m
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change10m
The Sapir-Whorf hypothesis posits that...
Language reflects the reality that we live in.
All languages contain a universal grammar.
The language we use can influence how we perceive and think about the world.
The use of symbols is an innate feature of the human brain.
In one society, a road sign shaped like an octagon signals that drivers must stop. In another culture, an octagonal road sign signals that drivers must yield to traffic merging into their lane. This example illustrates that....
The United States frequently emphasizes its history as a nation bult by immigrants and celebrates its identity as a multicultural "melting pot." A the same time, some presidential administrations have supported immigration policies that emphasize exclusion and the punitive treatment of immigrants. This is an example of: