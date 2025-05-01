In one society, a road sign shaped like an octagon signals that drivers must stop. In another culture, an octagonal road sign signals that drivers must yield to traffic merging into their lane. This example illustrates that....
3. Culture
Elements of Culture
Multiple Choice
Which of the following most clearly distinguishes mores from folkways:
A
Mores are based heavily around morality, whereas folkways don't have strong moral underpinnings.
B
Mores are informal, whereas folkways are more formal and violations may even be illegal.
C
Mores only apply to specific cultural groups, and folkways are more general.
D
Mores are optional social norms, whereas folkways are perceived as mandatory.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of 'mores' and 'folkways' in sociology. Mores are social norms that are widely observed and have great moral significance, often seen as essential to the welfare of society. Folkways are norms for routine or casual interaction, less strictly enforced and not tied to morality.
Step 2: Identify the key difference between mores and folkways. Mores are strongly linked to morality and ethical behavior, while folkways are more about customary behaviors without strong moral implications.
Step 3: Analyze each answer choice by comparing it to the definitions. For example, check if the statement about morality aligns with the understanding that mores involve moral judgments and folkways do not.
Step 4: Recognize that mores are not informal but rather more serious norms, and violations of mores can lead to severe social sanctions, sometimes legal consequences, unlike folkways which are informal and violations are less serious.
Step 5: Conclude that the distinguishing feature is that mores are based heavily around morality, whereas folkways lack strong moral underpinnings, making this the correct distinguishing characteristic.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
