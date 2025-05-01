Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology1h 8m
- 3. Culture44m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction1h 4m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course1h 2m
- 6. Groups and Organizations1h 7m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control58m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family20m
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics21m
- 17. Work and Economy13m
- 18. Health and Medicine28m
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment20m
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change10m
6. Groups and Organizations
The Effect of Groups
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the best definition of groupthink?
A
A decision-making process where a group prioritizes hearing all opinions and collecting accurate information.
B
A decision-making process that involves a group making an unpopular choice.
C
A decision-making process where a group prioritizes agreement and harmony over critical thinking.
D
A decision-making process where a group comes up with alternative ideas and unique viewpoints.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of groupthink in sociology. Groupthink occurs when a group values consensus and harmony so highly that it suppresses dissenting opinions and critical evaluation of ideas.
Step 2: Analyze each option by comparing it to the core idea of groupthink. The key characteristic is prioritizing agreement over critical thinking, which can lead to poor decision-making.
Step 3: Eliminate options that describe positive or neutral group decision-making processes, such as hearing all opinions or generating unique viewpoints, as these do not reflect groupthink.
Step 4: Identify the option that best matches the definition of groupthink: a decision-making process where a group prioritizes agreement and harmony over critical thinking.
Step 5: Confirm that this option highlights the negative consequence of groupthink, which is the suppression of critical analysis in favor of maintaining group cohesion.
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