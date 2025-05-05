In Exercises 29 and 30, assume that different groups of couples use the XSORT method of gender selection and each couple gives birth to one baby. The XSORT method is designed to increase the likelihood that a baby will be a girl, but assume that the method has no effect, so the probability of a girl is 0.5.





Gender Selection Assume that the groups consist of 36 couples.





a. Find the mean and standard deviation for the numbers of girls in groups of 36 births.



