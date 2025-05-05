Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
1:52 minutes
Problem 5.2.29a
Textbook Question
In Exercises 29 and 30, assume that different groups of couples use the XSORT method of gender selection and each couple gives birth to one baby. The XSORT method is designed to increase the likelihood that a baby will be a girl, but assume that the method has no effect, so the probability of a girl is 0.5.
Gender Selection Assume that the groups consist of 36 couples.
a. Find the mean and standard deviation for the numbers of girls in groups of 36 births.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that this is a binomial probability distribution problem. The number of trials (n) is 36 (since there are 36 couples), and the probability of success (p) is 0.5 (since the probability of having a girl is 0.5).
Step 2: Recall the formula for the mean (μ) of a binomial distribution: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>μ</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>n</mi><mo>×</mo><mi>p</mi></math>. Substitute n = 36 and p = 0.5 into the formula to calculate the mean.
Step 3: Recall the formula for the standard deviation (σ) of a binomial distribution: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>σ</mi><mo>=</mo><msqrt><mi>n</mi><mo>×</mo><mi>p</mi><mo>×</mo><mo>(</mo><mn>1</mn><mo>-</mo><mi>p</mi><mo>)</mo></msqrt></math>. Substitute n = 36 and p = 0.5 into the formula to calculate the standard deviation.
Step 4: Simplify the expressions for both the mean and the standard deviation. For the mean, multiply n and p. For the standard deviation, calculate the product of n, p, and (1 - p), then take the square root of the result.
Step 5: Interpret the results. The mean represents the expected number of girls in 36 births, and the standard deviation measures the variability in the number of girls across different groups of 36 births.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Distribution
The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. In this context, each birth can be seen as a trial where having a girl is a success, and the probability of having a girl is 0.5. The distribution is characterized by two parameters: the number of trials (n) and the probability of success (p).
Recommended video:
Mean of a Binomial Distribution
The mean of a binomial distribution is calculated using the formula μ = n * p, where n is the number of trials and p is the probability of success. For this problem, with 36 couples and a probability of 0.5 for having a girl, the mean number of girls expected can be easily computed. This value represents the average outcome over many trials.
Recommended video:
Standard Deviation of a Binomial Distribution
The standard deviation of a binomial distribution measures the variability of the number of successes and is calculated using the formula σ = √(n * p * (1 - p)). This formula accounts for both the number of trials and the probabilities of success and failure. In this scenario, it helps to understand how much the actual number of girls born might deviate from the mean.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master The Binomial Experiment with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice