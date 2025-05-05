In this course, we've been talking a lot about visualizing and representing data, two huge skills when it comes to answering questions about the dataset or identifying major trends. In this video, we're gonna be talking about one of our most popular options for displaying data, the bar graph. We're gonna be creating our own bar graph, comparing data across bar graphs, and seeing that they're not that scary. Bar graphs are great options for displaying categorical or qualitative data. Each category is given a bar, and that bar's height or length is used to represent the frequencies across categories.

Let's see how it works. Typically, we're going to put our categories on the x-axis. That means our bars will be extending up vertically, and the height of each bar will give us the frequency of that bar's category. We can put our categories on the y-axis and have our bars extend horizontally. That's perfectly fine.

It is definitely much less common though. So in our example, we're gonna be putting our categories on the x-axis. Speaking of our example, we've been given some data on the hair color distribution across two classrooms. For classroom A, we were given our data in a table, and we wanna use that data to create a bar graph, which we're then gonna compare to the already completed bar graph we have for classroom B. And, of course, we're gonna answer some questions.

Let's get started. We have four hair colors in our table, which means I'm going to need four bars in my bar graph. I'm gonna put my hair colors on the x-axis and I'm just gonna put them in the exact same order as I see in the table. Now sometimes your y-axis will already be scaled for you, and it's so great. But if not, we definitely wanna make sure we put a scale on our y-axis so we can see the exact height of our bars, which will give us the frequency of each hair color.

I need to pick a scale that allows me to show all the way down to my minimum frequency, in this case, 3, and up to my maximum frequency, in this case, 10. Given that I have five tick marks, I think I'm going to want to count by twos. Perfect. Now I'm ready to add some bars. My first hair color is black, and its frequency is 4.

So I'm going to draw a bar with a height of 4 above black. And so I can see it clearly, I'm just gonna shade it in. And, honestly, that's it. I just need to do the same thing for my other three hair colors, and then I'll be all fit. For brown hair, it looks like we have a frequency of 10, so I'm gonna draw a bar with a height of 10.

I have 3 red-haired students, so I want my bar to have a height of 3, so just between 2 and 4 here. And for blonde, I have 6 blonde students, so my bar has a height of 6. Finally, I'm just gonna come in here and shade all of my bars again so I can see them nice and clearly. And then I am all set. We finished our bar graph.

Great work. Now I wanna compare my bar graphs for Classroom A and Classroom B. And I think the first thing that just really stands out is that in the bar graph we created for Classroom A, we've got kind of a short, tall, short, tall thing going on with our bars. We don't have that for Classroom B. In fact, the first bar is the tallest followed by the next tallest bar and so on and so forth all the way down to our shortest bar.

And you know what? This is actually kinda nice. Having my bars arranged from tallest to smallest makes it really easy for me to see things like, hey, the most common hair color in Classroom B was blonde, and the least common was actually red. Because these bar graphs are so easy to read, we have a special name for them.

We call them Pareto charts. And, again, they're just special bar graphs that have the bars arranged in descending order so we can read them nice and clearly. Alright. Let's answer some questions about our data. Question A asks us which classroom has more students with brown hair.

All this is really asking is which one of the bar graphs has a taller brown-haired bar. It looks like for Classroom A, our brown-haired bar has a height of 10, meaning that there are 10 students with brown hair. For Classroom B, it looks like our brown-haired bar has a height of 4, meaning there are 4 brown-haired students. 10 is obviously greater than 4, meaning that there are more brown-haired students in Classroom A. Now let's look at Question B, which asks us how many more black-haired students we have in Classroom B than in Classroom A.

Again, we're just comparing the heights of the bars. In Classroom B, it looks like my black-haired bar has a height of 8, and I'm gonna compare that to my black-haired bar in Classroom A, which I noticed has a height of 4—4 black-haired students. To find the difference, I'm just gonna do subtraction: 8 minus 4 is, of course, 4, meaning there are 4 more students in Classroom B with black hair than Classroom A. Alright.

Awesome job. If you're feeling ready, why don't you head on over to the practice problems? Best of luck.