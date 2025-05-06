This course, we've seen that histograms are great options for displaying quantitative data, but they don't actually allow us to see the specific values in our dataset, which might be a disadvantage depending on what types of questions we've been asked about our data. That's why we want other options for displaying numerical data, including the stemplot, which does display quantitative data by showing both trends and the specific values in our dataset. In this video, we're gonna talk about how to go from a data table to a stemplot, and I think you'll see that they're pretty straightforward. Let's dive right into the example to see how they work. We've been given a table showing the weekly study time for different students in the class, and we wanna follow the steps here to take that table and create a stemplot.
Now our first step is to write the data in increasing order. That's a very important step because it makes our jobs much easier for some of the later steps. We can see in our table that the data is already in increasing order, but if it wasn't, you just start by locating the smallest value in your dataset, writing it down, crossing it off, and then just going in that pattern until you had every data point written down. Whenever you write out your dataset, you always wanna make sure you have the right number of points because it's super easy to accidentally miss one or do one twice. Let's check this off because step one is already done.
Now we wanna do step two, which is draw a vertical line. This will be the foundation for our stemplot. So I'm just gonna draw my vertical line here. Now we wanna divide our data points into stems and leaves. The leaf is always just the rightmost digit.
It's always one digit no matter how many digits our data point has. The stem is always everything else. So it's the digit or digits to the left of the leaf. Let's practice dividing some numbers into stems and leaves before we do it with our dataset. And let's start with:
- 20 : The rightmost digit is 0 . And so that rightmost digit is going to be my leaf. Now everything else is just the 2. So my stem is going to be a 2.
- 105 : I'm still just gonna take one digit as my rightmost digit, that 5 , and that's gonna be my leaf. Everything else is this 10 here. So my 10 is going to be the stem.
Awesome. Now we're ready to try breaking our data points into stems and leaves. I really want my stems to pop, so I'm going to underline each of my stems. For:
- 20 , I have a stem of 2.
- 31 , I have a stem of 3.
- 33 and 35 , I have a stem of 3.
- 40, 42, 45, 45 : I have a stem of 4.
- 50, 56 : I have a stem of 5.
- 65, 67 : I have a stem of 6.
- 105 , I have a stem of 10. .
Now that I have all my stems identified, I want to list my stems in the left column, so on the left side of that line in ascending order. So I want them to get bigger as I go down. I'm also only going to list each stem once even if it's the stem of multiple data points. So I'm gonna list:
- 2,
- 3,
- 4,
- 5,
- 6,
- And finally, l