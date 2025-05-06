In this video, we're going to be talking about dot plots. Dot plots are great options for displaying quantitative or numerical data. Just like with histograms, dot plots allow us to quickly spot general trends in our dataset. But dot plots also allow us to see the specific values that make up our dataset, which can be very useful depending on the types of questions we've been asked about our data. In this video, we're going to be creating our own dot plot, and I think you'll see that they're quick, clean ways of displaying numerical data.

Let's talk about how they work. Dot plots start with a number line. And for each point in my dataset, I'm gonna add a dot above that point's value on the number line. So for example, if I have a point of value 5, I just add a dot above my number line at 5. If I have multiple points with the same value, I'm just going to stack my dots.

So for example, if I have two points of value 1, I'm gonna add two dots stacked one on top of each other above 1 on my number line. Let's dive right into our example and try to create our own dot plot. I'm given data on the number of pets owned by students in two different classes. For stats, I'm given a table, and I wanna use that data to create a dot plot. My calculus dot plot is already all set and ready to use for questions a and b.

Let's dive right in. So it looks like my first point in the dataset is a 1. So I'm gonna find 1 on my number line and add a dot above 1 to represent that point. Then I'm gonna cross it off to make sure I don't accidentally add an extra dot for that point. I know it's all set.

And I'm just gonna keep doing the same thing for all of my other points. So for 0, I'm gonna locate 0 on the number line, add a dot above it and cross it off. For 5, I'm going to locate 5 on the number line, add a dot and cross it off. Now I have my first repeat value. I have another 0.

So I'm going to find 0 again on my number line and then just stack a dot on top of the previous dot and cross it off. And I'm actually gonna do the same thing for my next repeat 0. So I'm gonna add a dot above my previous dots and cross it off. Next, I have a 3, so let's add a dot there and cross it off. Then I have a 2.

Let's add a dot and cross it off. Another 0, so I'm gonna stack and cross it off. A 4, so let's add a dot and cross it off. Another 3, so I'm gonna stack and cross it off. Another 2, so I'm gonna stack and cross it off.

And my last data point is a 6, so let's find 6, add a dot, and cross it off. Awesome. Great work. We've completed our dot plot. Now let's answer questions a and b.

Question a: Question a asks us which class has more students with two pets. So what I wanna do is compare the number of dots that each of them have in their dot plot above 2. In stats, it looks like there are 2 dots above 2, meaning that in stats with two pets, there are 2 students. In calculus, it looks like there are 3 dots above 2, meaning that in calculus with two pets, there are 3 students. 3 is obviously bigger than 2, meaning that calc has more students with two pets.

Question b: Question b asks us how many more stat students have one pet than calculus students with six pets. So in this question, I still wanna compare the number of dots above a value on each of my dot plots. They're just different values in each dot plot. So same skill, just a little bit different.

For stats, I'm interested in stat students with one pet. So I'm gonna look above 1 on my dot plot. I noticed that there's 1 dot, meaning that there's 1 student with one pet. In calculus, I'm interested in students with six pets. So in calculus with six pets, I'm gonna look above 6 on my number line.

I noticed that there are no dots, meaning that there are no students in calculus with six pets. To figure out how many more students in stats with one pet than calculus with six pets, I'm just gonna subtract. 1 minus 0 is, of course, 1, meaning that there's 1 more stat student with one pet than there are calculus students with six pets. Awesome work. If you're feeling ready, why don't you head on over to the practice?