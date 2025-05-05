Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Problem 5.2.29c
Textbook Question
In Exercises 29 and 30, assume that different groups of couples use the XSORT method of gender selection and each couple gives birth to one baby. The XSORT method is designed to increase the likelihood that a baby will be a girl, but assume that the method has no effect, so the probability of a girl is 0.5.
Gender Selection Assume that the groups consist of 36 couples.
c. Is the result of 26 girls a result that is significantly high? What does it suggest about the effectiveness of the XSORT method?
Step 1: Define the problem in terms of a binomial distribution. The number of trials (n) is 36 (the number of couples), the probability of success (p) is 0.5 (probability of having a girl), and the number of successes (x) is 26 (number of girls).
Step 2: Calculate the mean (μ) and standard deviation (σ) of the binomial distribution using the formulas: μ = n * p and σ = √(n * p * (1 - p)).
Step 3: Determine the threshold for a 'significantly high' result. A result is considered significantly high if it is greater than μ + 2σ. Compute this threshold using the values of μ and σ from Step 2.
Step 4: Compare the observed value (26 girls) to the threshold calculated in Step 3. If 26 is greater than μ + 2σ, it is considered significantly high.
Step 5: Interpret the result. If the result is significantly high, it suggests that the XSORT method may have an effect. If it is not significantly high, it suggests that the XSORT method may not be effective.
Key Concepts
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, the probability of having a girl is 0.5, meaning there is an equal chance of having a boy or a girl. Understanding probability is essential for determining whether the observed outcome of 26 girls out of 36 births is statistically significant.
Introduction to Probability
Statistical Significance
Statistical significance refers to the likelihood that a result or relationship is caused by something other than mere random chance. In this scenario, we need to assess whether the occurrence of 26 girls is significantly higher than what would be expected by chance alone, given a 50% probability for each gender. This involves comparing the observed result to a theoretical distribution of outcomes.
Parameters vs. Statistics
Binomial Distribution
The binomial distribution is a probability distribution that describes the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. In this case, the number of girls born can be modeled using a binomial distribution with parameters n = 36 (the number of couples) and p = 0.5 (the probability of having a girl). This distribution helps in calculating the probability of observing 26 girls and determining if it is an unusual outcome.
Mean & Standard Deviation of Binomial Distribution
