0. Review of College Algebra
Worksheet
Rationalizing Denominators
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Basics of Graphing
Functions
Transformations
Asymptotes
Solving Linear Equations
Solving Quadratic Equations
Complex Numbers
1. Measuring Angles
Worksheet
Angles in Standard Position
Coterminal Angles
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
Radians
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Worksheet
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Special Right Triangles
Cofunctions of Complementary Angles
Solving Right Triangles
3. Unit Circle
Worksheet
Defining the Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Common Values of Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
Reference Angles
Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
Phase Shifts
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions
5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
Worksheet
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
Evaluate Composite Trig Functions
Linear Trigonometric Equations
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Worksheet
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Sum and Difference Identities
Double Angle Identities
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities
7. Non-Right Triangles
Worksheet
Law of Sines
Law of Cosines
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles
8. Vectors
Worksheet
Geometric Vectors
Vectors in Component Form
Direction of a Vector
Unit Vectors and i & j Notation
Dot Product
Cross Product
9. Polar Equations
Worksheet
Polar Coordinate System
Convert Points Between Polar and Rectangular Coordinates
Convert Equations Between Polar and Rectangular Forms
Graphing Other Common Polar Equations
10. Parametric Equations
Worksheet
Graphing Parametric Equations
Eliminate the Parameter
Writing Parametric Equations
11. Graphing Complex Numbers
Worksheet
Graphing Complex Numbers
Polar Form of Complex Numbers
Products and Quotients of Complex Numbers
Powers of Complex Numbers (DeMoivre's Theorem)
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression. See Example 4. (-2)⁴
69
views
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression. See Example 4. (-3)⁵
84
views
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression. See Example 4. -2 • 3⁴
81
views
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. 12 + 3 • 4
95
views
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. 6 • 3 - 12 ÷ 4
80
views
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. 10 + 30 ÷ 2 • 3
92
views
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. 5 - 7 • 3 - (-2)³
69
views
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. 18 - 4² + 5 - (3 - 7)
89
views
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -4(9 - 8) + (-7) (2)³
70
views
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -8 + (-4) (-6) ÷ 12 4 - (-3)
102
views
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression for p = -4, q = 8, and r = -10. See Example 6. 3p - 2r
90
views
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression for p = -4, q = 8, and r = -10. See Example 6. -p² - 7q + r
73
views
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression for p = -4, q = 8, and r = -10. See Example 6. q + r q + p
90
views
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression for p = -4, q = 8, and r = -10. See Example 6. 5r ——— 2p - 3r
78
views
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression for p = -4, q = 8, and r = -10. See Example 6. -(p + 2)² - 3r —————— 2 - q
95
views
