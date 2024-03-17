Skip to main content
Trigonometry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Sciences
Psychology
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
0. Review of College Algebra
4h 31m
Worksheet
Rationalizing Denominators
15m
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
17m
Basics of Graphing
30m
Functions
41m
Transformations
45m
Asymptotes
4m
Solving Linear Equations
31m
Solving Quadratic Equations
42m
Complex Numbers
41m
1. Measuring Angles
39m
Worksheet
Angles in Standard Position
12m
Coterminal Angles
7m
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
10m
Radians
8m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
2h 5m
Worksheet
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
45m
Special Right Triangles
30m
Cofunctions of Complementary Angles
26m
Solving Right Triangles
23m
3. Unit Circle
1h 19m
Worksheet
Defining the Unit Circle
14m
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
9m
Common Values of Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
11m
Reference Angles
38m
Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
6m
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
1h 19m
Worksheet
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
32m
Phase Shifts
14m
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
10m
Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions
21m
5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
1h 41m
Worksheet
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
28m
Evaluate Composite Trig Functions
44m
Linear Trigonometric Equations
28m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
2h 34m
Worksheet
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
1m
Sum and Difference Identities
1m
Double Angle Identities
16m
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities
9m
7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Coming soon
Worksheet
The Law of Sines
The Law of Cosines
Vectors
The Dot Product
8. Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Coming soon
Worksheet
Complex Numbers in Polar Form - DeMoivre's Theorem
Polar Coordinates
Parametric Equations
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
Trigonometry
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
Guided course
4:56
Example 1
Nick
29
views
Guided course
5:13
Finding Missing Angles
Nick
30
views
Guided course
3:22
Example 2
Nick
32
views
Guided course
4:18
Finding Missing Side Lengths
Nick
35
views
05:42
Angles of Elevation and Depression
Heather Whitehead
382
views
01:29
Basic Trigonometry Word Problem Using Right Triangle
patrickJMT
278
views
02:09
Basic Trigonometry Word Problem
patrickJMT
316
views
02:13
Trigonometry Word Problem, Example 2
patrickJMT
500
views
06:27
Law of Sines - Application/Word Problem, Ex 3
patrickJMT
445
views
13:29
Trigonometry: Solving Right Triangles... How?
NancyPi
351
views
07:13
Solving Right Triangles
Mathispower4u
396
views
11:21
Applications of Right Triangles
Carole Del Vecchio
466
views
08:28
Trigonometry Word Problem, Determining the Speed of a Boat, Example 3
patrickJMT
572
views
03:32
Finding the Height of an Object Using Trigonometry, Example 1
patrickJMT
293
views
05:15
Trigonometry: How to Solve Right Triangles
Mario's Math Tutoring
243
views
04:22
Solve a Right Triangle Given an Angle and the Hypotenuse
Mathispower4u
494
views
13:29
Trigonometry: Solving Right Triangles... How?
NancyPi
351
views
09:26
Right Triangles and Trigonometric Functions
patrickJMT
210
views
02:36
Trigonometric Functions To Find Unknown Sides of Right Triangles, Ex 3
patrickJMT
214
views
03:32
Finding the Height of an Object Using Trigonometry, Example 1
patrickJMT
188
views
07:40
Trigonometry - Solving a right triangle
MySecretMathTutor
345
views
03:25
All the Trigonometric Values Given a Right Triangle
patrickJMT
155
views
02:09
Finding Trigonometric Function Values Given One Trig Value in a Right Triangle, Ex 3
patrickJMT
177
views
01:29
Basic Trigonometry Word Problem Using Right Triangle
patrickJMT
278
views
05:24
Finding Trigonometric Function Values Given One Trig Value in a Right Triangle, Ex 2
patrickJMT
166
views
03:11
Trigonometric Functions To Find Unknown Sides of Right Triangles, Ex 2
patrickJMT
128
views
02:57
Evaluating Trigonometric Functions for an Unknown Angle, Given a Point on the Angle, Ex 1
patrickJMT
169
views
10:16
Solve Right Triangles 1
YourMathGal
136
views
05:25
Trigonometric Functions To Find Unknown Sides of Right Triangles, Ex 1
patrickJMT
195
views
06:24
Finding Trigonometric Function Values Given One Trig Value in a Right Triangle, Ex 1
patrickJMT
180
views
07:31
Trigonometry Word Problem, Finding The Height of a Building, Example 1
patrickJMT
220
views
07:21
Solve Right Triangles 2
YourMathGal
207
views
