Solve each right triangle. In Exercise 46, give angles to the nearest minute. In Exercises 47 and 48, label the triangle ABC as in Exercises 45 and 46.
Given right triangle xyz, if angle x is and the length of the side opposite angle x is , what is the length of the hypotenuse?
Which of the following is always true about the angles of an isosceles triangle?
A right triangle has a hypotenuse of length units and one leg of length units. What is the length of the other leg of the triangle?
A right triangle has one leg of length units and a hypotenuse of length units. What is the length of the missing leg? If necessary, round your answer to the nearest tenth.