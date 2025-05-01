Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.
θ = 2π/9 radian , ω = 5π/27 radian per min
Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.
ω = 0.91 radian per min, t = 8.1 min
Identify the quadrant that the given angle is located in.
radians
Test whether the point is on the unit circle by plugging it into the equation, .
Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.
ω = 2π/3 radians per sec, t = 3 sec
Find the exact values of (a) sin s, (b) cos s, and (c) tan s for each real number s. See Example 1.
s = π/2
Find the exact values of (a) sin s, (b) cos s, and (c) tan s for each real number s. See Example 1.
s = 2π
Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.
θ = 3π/4 radians, t = 8 sec
Find the exact values of (a) sin s, (b) cos s, and (c) tan s for each real number s. See Example 1.
s = ―π
Find each exact function value. See Example 2. sin 7π/6
Find each exact function value. See Example 2.
tan 3π/4