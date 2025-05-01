Find the angular speed ω for each of the following.
a gear revolving 300 times per min
Find the angular speed ω for each of the following.
a gear revolving 300 times per min
Find the angular speed ω for each of the following.
a wind turbine with blades turning at a rate of 15 revolutions per minute
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3. tan 4.0203
Find each exact function value.
sin ( ―5π/6)
Find the linear speed v for each of the following.
the tip of the minute hand of a clock, if the hand is 7 cm long
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3. csc (―9.4946)
Find each exact function value.
csc ( ―11π/6)
Find the linear speed v for each of the following.
a point on the edge of a flywheel of radius 2 m, rotating 42 times per min
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3.
sec 2.8440
Without using a calculator, determine which of the two values is greater.
tan 1 or tan 2
Find the linear speed v for each of the following.
the tip of a propeller 3 m long, rotating 500 times per min (Hint: r = 1.5 m)
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3.
cot 6.0301
Without using a calculator, determine which of the two values is greater.
cos 2 or sin 2
Find the linear speed v for each of the following.
a point on the equator moving due to Earth's rotation, if the radius is 3960 mi
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value.
sin 1.0472