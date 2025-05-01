Use the formula v = r ω to find the value of the missing variable.
r = 12 m , ω = 2π/3 radians per sec
Find each exact function value. See Example 2.
csc 11π/6
v = 9 m per sec , r = 5 m
Find each exact function value. See Example 2. cos (―4π/3)
v = 12 m per sec, ω = 3π/2 radians per sec
cos 7π/4
The formula ω = θ/t can be rewritten as θ = ωt. Substituting ωt for θ converts s = rθ to s = rωt. Use the formula s = rωt to find the value of the missing variable.
r = 6 cm, ω = π/3 radians per sec, t = 9 sec
sin (4π/3)
s = 6π cm, r = 2 cm, ω = π/4 radian per sec
sec 23π/6
s = 3π/4 km, r = 2 km, t = 4 sec
tan 5π/6
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3. sin 0.6109
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3. cos (-1.1519)
Find each exact function value.
tan π/3