A point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
The unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋/6, 𝜋/3, 𝜋/2, 2𝜋/3, 5𝜋/6, 𝜋, 7𝜋/6, 4𝜋/3, 3𝜋/2, 5𝜋/3, 11𝜋/6, and 2𝜋
Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
<IMAGE>
sin 𝜋/6
<IMAGE>
cos 5𝜋/6
On the unit circle, which of the following points would map onto itself after a reflection across the line ?
If the terminal side of an angle measuring radians is in standard position, at what point does it intersect the unit circle?