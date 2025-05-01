Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = cot (3x)
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = (1/2) csc (2x + π/2)
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = -2 tan (¼ x)
Identify the circular function that satisfies each description.
period is π; function is decreasing on the interval (0, π)
Match each function in Column I with the appropriate description in Column II.
I
y = -4 sin(3x - 2)
II
A. amplitude = 2, period = π/2, phase shift = ¾
B. amplitude = 3, period = π, phase shift = 2
C. amplitude = 4, period = 2π/3, phase shift = ⅔
D. amplitude = 2, period = 2π/3, phase shift = 4⁄3
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = 2 + 3 sec (2x - π)
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = ½ cot (4x)
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = ½ sec x
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = 1 - (1/2) csc (x - 3π/4)
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = tan(2x - π)
Determine an equation for each graph.
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = cot (3x + π/4)
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = -1 + csc x
Determine an equation for each graph.
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = 1 + tan x