Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts. (Midpoints and quarter points are identified by dots.)
<IMAGE>
Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts. (Midpoints and quarter points are identified by dots.)
<IMAGE>
Below is a graph of the function . Determine the value of b.
Below is a graph of the function . Determine the value of b.
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = 3 sec [(1/4)x]
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = - (1/2) csc (x + π/2)
Graph each function over a one-period interval. See Examples 1–3.
y = tan 4x
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = (1/2)csc (2x - π/4)
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 sec(πx - 2π)
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = csc (x - π/4)
Graph each function over a one-period interval. See Examples 1–3.
y = 2 tan x
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 1/3 tan (3x - π/3)
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = cot (x/2 + 3π/4)
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = sec (x + π/4)
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = 2 tan (¼ x)
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = csc((1/2)x - π/4)