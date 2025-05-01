Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).
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sin x = ―√3/2
Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).
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sin x = ―√3/2
Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).
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cos θ = ―1/2
Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).
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sin θ = ―√2/2
Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
2 cot x + 1 = ―1
Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
2sin x + 3 = 4
Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
(cot x―1) (√3 cot x + 1) = 0
Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
cos² x + 2 cos x + 1 = 0
Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
―2 sin² x = 3 sin x + 1
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
(cot θ ―√3) (2 sin θ + √3) = 0
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
2sin θ ―1 = csc θ
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
tan θ ―cot θ = 0