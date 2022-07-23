In Exercises 127–130, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅) by first rewriting the equation in terms of sines or cosines. csc² x + csc x - 2 = 0
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- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
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- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
Linear Trigonometric Equations
8:57 minutes
Problem 27
Textbook Question
Exercises 25–38 involve equations with multiple angles. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). cos 4x = ﹣√3 / 2
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1
Identify the given equation: \(\cos 4x = -\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\).
Recall the general solutions for \(\cos \theta = -\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\), which occur at angles where the cosine value is \(-\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\). These angles in \([0, 2\pi)\) are \(\theta = \frac{5\pi}{6}\) and \(\theta = \frac{7\pi}{6}\).
Set \$4x\( equal to each of these angles plus the general solution for cosine, which repeats every \(2\pi\): \(4x = \frac{5\pi}{6} + 2k\pi\) and \(4x = \frac{7\pi}{6} + 2k\pi\), where \)k$ is any integer.
Solve each equation for \(x\) by dividing both sides by 4: \(x = \frac{5\pi}{24} + \frac{k\pi}{2}\) and \(x = \frac{7\pi}{24} + \frac{k\pi}{2}\).
Find all values of \(x\) within the interval \([0, 2\pi)\) by substituting integer values of \(k\) such that \(x\) remains in this interval.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Multiple-Angle Trigonometric Equations
These are equations where the trigonometric function's argument is a multiple of the variable, such as cos(4x). Solving them requires understanding how to handle the increased frequency and finding all solutions within the given interval by adjusting for the multiple angle.
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Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Principal Values
To solve equations like cos(4x) = -√3/2, we use inverse cosine to find principal angle solutions. Since cosine is periodic and even, multiple solutions exist within [0, 2π), so all possible angles that satisfy the equation must be considered.
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Introduction to Inverse Trig Functions
Interval Restriction and Solution Set
The problem restricts solutions to the interval [0, 2π). Because the argument is 4x, the period is shortened, leading to multiple solutions within this interval. After finding general solutions, we must adjust and filter them to fit the original interval for x.
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