Express each function as a trigonometric function of x. See Example 5.
cos 3x
Verify that each equation is an identity.
tan (θ/2) = csc θ - cot θ
Express each function as a trigonometric function of x. See Example 5.
cos 4x
Verify that each equation is an identity.
cos x = (1 - tan² (x/2))/(1 + tan² (x/2))
Write each expression as a sum or difference of trigonometric functions. See Example 7.
2 cos 85° sin 140°
Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.
(2 tan (π/3))/(1 - tan² (π/3))
Advanced methods of trigonometry can be used to find the following exact value.
sin 18° = (√5 - 1)/4
(See Hobson's A Treatise on Plane Trigonometry.) Use this value and identities to find each exact value. Support answers with calculator approximations if desired.
cos 18°
cot 18°
csc 18°
tan 72°
csc 72°
sin 162°
Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
2θ, given cos θ = -12/13 and sin θ > 0
Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.
8. tan (-π/8)