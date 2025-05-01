Determine whether the positive or negative square root should be selected.
sin (-10°) = ± √[(1 - cos (-20°))/2]
Determine whether the positive or negative square root should be selected.
sin (-10°) = ± √[(1 - cos (-20°))/2]
Simplify each expression.
±√[(1 + cos 20α)/2]
Simplify each expression.
±√[(1 - cos 8θ)/(1 + cos 8θ)]
Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
cos² π/8 - 1/2
Simplify each expression.
±√[(1 - cos 5A)/(1 + cos 5A)]
Simplify each expression.
± √[(1 + cos (x/4))/2]
Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
tan 34°/2(1 - tan² 34°)
Graph each expression and use the graph to make a conjecture, predicting what might be an identity. Then verify your conjecture algebraically.
(1 - cos 2x)/sin 2x
Simplify each expression.
±√[(1 - cos (3θ/5))/2]
Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
⅛ sin 29.5° cos 29.5°
Graph each expression and use the graph to make a conjecture, predicting what might be an identity. Then verify your conjecture algebraically.
(cos x sin 2x)/1 + cos 2x)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
cot² (x/2) = (1 + cos x)²/(sin² x)
Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
cos² 2x - sin² 2x
Graph each expression and use the graph to make a conjecture, predicting what might be an identity. Then verify your conjecture algebraically.
csc x - cot x
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sin 2x)/(2sin x) = cos² (x/2) - sin² (x/2)