Skip to main content
Trigonometry
My Channels
College Channels
Professional Channels
My Channels
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Sciences
Psychology
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Channels Home
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
My Course
Learn
Practice
Explore
Bookmarks
Table of contents
Skip to main content
0. Review of College Algebra
4h 31m
Worksheet
Rationalizing Denominators
15m
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
17m
Basics of Graphing
30m
Functions
41m
Transformations
45m
Asymptotes
4m
Solving Linear Equations
31m
Solving Quadratic Equations
42m
Complex Numbers
41m
1. Measuring Angles
39m
Worksheet
Angles in Standard Position
12m
Coterminal Angles
7m
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
10m
Radians
8m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
2h 5m
Worksheet
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
45m
Special Right Triangles
30m
Cofunctions of Complementary Angles
26m
Solving Right Triangles
23m
3. Unit Circle
1h 19m
Worksheet
Defining the Unit Circle
14m
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
9m
Common Values of Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
11m
Reference Angles
38m
Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
6m
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
1h 19m
Worksheet
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
32m
Phase Shifts
14m
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
10m
Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions
21m
5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
1h 41m
Worksheet
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
28m
Evaluate Composite Trig Functions
44m
Linear Trigonometric Equations
28m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
2h 34m
Worksheet
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
1m
Sum and Difference Identities
1m
Double Angle Identities
16m
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities
9m
7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Coming soon
Worksheet
The Law of Sines
The Law of Cosines
Vectors
The Dot Product
8. Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Coming soon
Worksheet
Complex Numbers in Polar Form - DeMoivre's Theorem
Polar Coordinates
Parametric Equations
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Next video
Trigonometry
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Video duration:
6m
Play a video:
Previous video
Next video
Related Videos
Related Practice
Guided course
6:19
Even and Odd Identities
Callie
53
views
2
rank
1
comments
Guided course
2:20
Example 1
Callie
28
views
Guided course
6:25
Pythagorean Identities
Callie
26
views
Guided course
2:32
Example 2
Callie
23
views
1
rank
Guided course
6:36
Simplifying Trig Expressions
Callie
28
views
Guided course
2:02
Example 3
Callie
19
views
Guided course
5:18
Example 4
Callie
17
views
Guided course
7:17
Verifying Trig Equations as Identities
Callie
22
views
Guided course
2:51
Example 5
Callie
14
views
Guided course
3:48
Example 6
Callie
19
views
08:18
Sum and Difference Identities for Sine and Cosine
patrickJMT
441
views
02:30
Proving an Identity - Other Examples, Example 1
patrickJMT
354
views
3
rank
02:12
Using Double Angle Identities to Solve Equations, Example 2
patrickJMT
428
views
02:40
Sum and Difference Identities for Sine and Cosine, Example 2
patrickJMT
205
views
01:13
Sum and Difference Identities to Simplify an Expression, Example 1
patrickJMT
214
views
05:12
Proving an Identity, Example 2
patrickJMT
319
views
13:25
Trigonometric Identities: How to Derive / Remember Them - Part 3 of 3
patrickJMT
169
views
05:17
Using the Sum and Difference Identities for Sine, Cosine and Tangent, Ex 1
patrickJMT
390
views
06:09
Identities for Sum and Differences of Sine and Cosine, Example 3
patrickJMT
203
views
1
rank
03:14
Using Double Angle Identities to Solve Equations, Example 3
patrickJMT
153
views
09:16
Deriving Trigonometric Identies from Known Identities
patrickJMT
287
views
02:44
Sum and Difference Identities for Sine and Cosine
patrickJMT
347
views
02:37
Half Angle Identities to Evaluate Trigonometric Expressions, Example 1
patrickJMT
187
views
1
rank
13:54
Trigonometric Identities: How to Derive / Remember Them - Part 1 of 3
patrickJMT
262
views
03:15
Identities for Sum and Differences of Sine and Cosine, Example 1
patrickJMT
134
views
01:46
Sum and Difference Identities to Simplify an Expression, Example 3
patrickJMT
410
views
11:33
Verifying Trigonometric Identities
Mrs. Igo's Classroom
561
views
02:36
Cofunction Identities, Example 2
patrickJMT
517
views
02:18
Half Angle Identities to Evaluate Trigonometric Expressions, Example 3
patrickJMT
209
views
03:35
Proving an Identity, Example 1
patrickJMT
136
views
01:05
Simplifying Trigonometric Expressions Using Identities, Example 1
patrickJMT
621
views
07:25
Using Double Angle Identities to Solve Equations, Example 1
patrickJMT
712
views
08:12
Proving some Random Trigonometric Identities
patrickJMT
276
views
09:14
Verifying Trigonometric Identities
Professor Dave Explains
397
views
07:39
Verifying Trigonometric Identities: The Fundamental Identities
Mathispower4u
153
views
01:48
Sum and Difference Identities to Simplify an Expression, Example 2
patrickJMT
188
views
03:29
Simplifying Trigonometric Expressions Using Identities, Example 3
patrickJMT
171
views
01:34
Proving an Identity - Other Examples, Example 2
patrickJMT
190
views
02:40
Half Angle Identities to Evaluate Trigonometric Expressions, Example 2
patrickJMT
297
views
03:14
Using the Sum and Difference Identities for Sine, Cosine and Tangent, Ex 2
patrickJMT
210
views
08:32
Trigonometric Identities to Evaluate Expressions - Part 2 of 2 (Half Angle Identity)
patrickJMT
163
views
15:00
Trigonometric Identities to Evaluate Expressions - Part 1 of 2 (Sum and Difference Identity)
patrickJMT
207
views
01:57
Identities for Sum and Differences of Sine and Cosine, Example 2
patrickJMT
128
views
07:00
Verifying Trigonometric Identities (Examples)
Mario's Math Tutoring
208
views
09:44
Trigonometric Identities: How to Derive / Remember Them - Part 2 of 3
patrickJMT
200
views
02:44
Verify the Trig Identity - Uses Pythagorean Identities
Math and Stats Help
452
views
1
rank
Showing 1 of 46 videos
Load more videos