Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.
cos(θ - 270°)
Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).
cos s = √2/4 and sin t = - √5/6, s and t in quadrant IV
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
cos x = sin (π/12)
Find the exact value of the expression.
Expand the expression using the sum & difference identities and simplify.
Find the exact value of the expression.
Find given , , & is in Q IV and is in Q II.
Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)
cos(-15°)
Find the exact value of each expression.
sin 255°