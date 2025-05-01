Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
sin 40° cos 50° + cos 40° sin 50°
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
sin 40° cos 50° + cos 40° sin 50°
Use the given information to find sin(x + y), cos(x - y), tan(x + y), and the quadrant of x + y.
sin x = 3/5, cos y = 24/25, x in quadrant I, y in quadrant IV
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
tan 174° 03'
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
sin 5π/9 cos π/18 - cos 5π/9 sin π/18 .
Use the given information to find sin(x + y).
sin y = - 2/3 , cos x = - 1/5, x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin 98.0142°
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
[tan 80° - tan(-55°)]/[ 1 + tan 80° tan(-55°)]
Use the given information to find sin(x + y).
cos x = 2/9, sin y = - 1, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III
Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.
sin 2π/3 = _____ (- π/6)
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
[tan 5π/12 + tan π/4]/[1 - tan 5π/12 tan π/4]
Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.
____ 72° = cot 18°
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
cos(θ - 30°)
Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.
tan 24° = 1/ _____ 66°
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
cos(45° - θ)
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
tan θ = cot(45° + 2θ)