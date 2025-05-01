Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)
cos 105° (Hint: 105° = 60° + 45°)
cos 105° (Hint: 105° = 60° + 45°)
tan 285°
cos π/12
sin (13π/12)
cos (-7π/12)
tan (5π/12)
cos (7π/9) cos (2π/9) - sin (7π/9) sin (2π/9)
sin (π/12)
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin 15°
sin (- 5π/12)
sin (2π/5)
tan (-7π/12)
sin 142° 14'
sin (-13π/12)
cot (9π/10)