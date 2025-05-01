Use the given information to find tan(x + y).
cos x = 2/9, sin y = -1/2, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin(x + y) + sin(x - y) = 2 sin x cos y
tan(x - y) - tan(y - x) = 2(tan x - tan y)/(1 + tan x tan y)
sin(s + t)/cos s cot t = tan s + tan t
sin(x + y)/cos(x - y) = (cot x + cot y)/(1 + cot x cot y)
(tan(α + β) - tan β)/(1 + tan(α + β) tan β) = tan α
Use the result from Exercise 80 to find the acute angle between each pair of lines. (Note that the tangent of the angle will be positive.) Use a calculator, and round to the nearest tenth of a degree.
x + y = 9, 2x + y = -1
5x - 2y + 4 = 0, 3x + 5y = 6
Use the given information to find sin(s + t). See Example 3.
sin s = 3/5 and sin t = -12/13, s in quadrant I and t in quadrant III
Use the given information to find sin(s + t). See Example 3.
cos s = -15/17 and sin t = 4/5, s in quadrant II and t in quadrant I
