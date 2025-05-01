Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions: a. sin(α + β) 3 𝝅 12 𝝅 sin α = ------- , 0 < α < -------- , and sin β = --------- , --------- < β < 𝝅. 5 2 13 2
Use the given information to find cos(x - y).
sin y = - 2/3, cos x = -1/5, x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III
Use the given information to find tan(x + y).
sin y = - 2/3, cos x = -1/5, x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III
Use the given information to find the quadrant of x + y.
sin y = - 2/3, cos x = -1/5 , x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III
Use the given information to cos(x - y).
cos x = 2/9, sin y = -1/2, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III