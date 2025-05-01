10. Parametric Equations
Graphing Parametric Equations
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 21–40, eliminate the parameter t. Then use the rectangular equation to sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. (If an interval for t is not specified, assume that −∞ < t < ∞. x = 2ᵗ, y = 2⁻ᵗ; t ≥ 0215views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 53–56, find two different sets of parametric equations for each rectangular equation. y = 4x − 3216views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 53–56, find two different sets of parametric equations for each rectangular equation. y = x² + 4218views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 57–58, the parametric equations of four plane curves are given. Graph each plane curve and determine how they differ from each other. x = t and y = t² − 4259views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 59–62, sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Then use interval notation to give each relation's domain and range. x = t² + t + 1, y = 2t212views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 71–76, eliminate the parameter and graph the plane curve represented by the parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of each plane curve. x = 2t − 1, y = 1 − t; −∞ < t < ∞212views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 71–76, eliminate the parameter and graph the plane curve represented by the parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of each plane curve. x = 3 + 2 cos t, y = 1+2 sin t; 0 ≤ t < 2π259views
- Textbook QuestionFind two different sets of parametric equations for y = x² + 6.240views
For each plane curve, (a) graph the curve, and (b) find a rectangular equation for the curve. See Examples 1 and 2.
x = t + 2 , y = t ―4 , for t in (― ∞ , ∞)52views
Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.
x = 2 cos t , y = 2 sin t52views
Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.
x = 4 sin t , y = 3 cos t56views
Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.
x = 2 + sin t , y = 1 + cos t57views
Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.
x = 1 + cos t , y = sin t ― 163views