10. Parametric Equations
Graphing Parametric Equations
Problem 8.27
For each plane curve, (a) graph the curve, and (b) find a rectangular equation for the curve. See Examples 1 and 2.
x = t + 2 , y = t ―4 , for t in (― ∞ , ∞)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Parametric Equations
Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a variable, typically denoted as 't'. In this case, x and y are defined in terms of t, allowing for the representation of curves that may not be easily described by a single equation. Understanding how to manipulate these equations is essential for graphing the curve and converting it into a rectangular form.
Graphing Curves
Graphing curves involves plotting points defined by the parametric equations on a coordinate plane. By substituting various values of t into the equations for x and y, one can generate a set of points that represent the curve. This visual representation helps in understanding the behavior and shape of the curve, which is crucial for further analysis.
Rectangular Equation
A rectangular equation eliminates the parameter (t) to express the relationship between x and y directly. This is often achieved by solving one of the parametric equations for t and substituting it into the other equation. The resulting equation can provide insights into the curve's properties, such as its intercepts and overall shape, making it easier to analyze without the parameter.
