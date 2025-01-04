Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parametric Equations Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a variable, typically denoted as 't'. In this case, x and y are defined in terms of t, allowing for the representation of curves that may not be easily described by a single equation. Understanding how to manipulate these equations is essential for graphing the curve and converting it into a rectangular form. Recommended video: 08:02 08:02 Parameterizing Equations

Graphing Curves Graphing curves involves plotting points defined by the parametric equations on a coordinate plane. By substituting various values of t into the equations for x and y, one can generate a set of points that represent the curve. This visual representation helps in understanding the behavior and shape of the curve, which is crucial for further analysis. Recommended video: 4:08 4:08 Graphing Intercepts