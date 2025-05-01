Use the figure to find each vector: - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
A force of 18.0 lb is required to hold a 60.0-lb stump grinder on an incline. What angle does the incline make with the horizontal?
One boat pulls a barge with a force of 100 newtons. Another boat pulls the barge at an angle of 45° to the first force, with a force of 200 newtons. Find the resultant force acting on the barge, to the nearest unit, and the angle between the resultant and the first boat, to the nearest tenth.
Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 6.
Bearing and Ground Speed of a Plane An airline route from San Francisco to Honolulu is on a bearing of 233.0°. A jet flying at 450 mph on that bearing encounters a wind blowing at 39.0 mph from a direction of 114.0°. Find the resulting bearing and ground speed of the plane.
A plane flies 650 mph on a bearing of 175.3°. A 25-mph wind, from a direction of 266.6°, blows against the plane. Find the resulting bearing of the plane.
A pilot is flying at 168 mph. She wants her flight path to be on a bearing of 57° 40′. A wind is blowing from the south at 27.1 mph. Find the bearing she should fly, and find the plane's ground speed.
A plane is headed due south with an airspeed of 192 mph. A wind from a direction of 78.0° is blowing at 23.0 mph. Find the ground speed and resulting bearing of the plane.
Refer to vectors a through h below. Make a copy or a sketch of each vector, and then draw a sketch to represent each of the following. For example, find a + e by placing a and e so that their initial points coincide. Then use the parallelogram rule to find the resultant, as shown in the figure on the right.
<IMAGE>
a + b