7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
Problem 7.56
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A pilot is flying at 168 mph. She wants her flight path to be on a bearing of 57° 40′. A wind is blowing from the south at 27.1 mph. Find the bearing she should fly, and find the plane's ground speed.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
20
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos